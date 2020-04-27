If you’re a post-secondary student, Statistics Canada wants to hear from you.

Through an online survey, you can offer your input on how your studies, financial situation, and other aspects of your life have been affected by the pandemic.

The purpose is to provide early insight into the pandemic’s educational, employment and financial impacts.

You’ll be asked about concerns regarding your academic future, and the financial strain of paying for tuition, rent, and other expenses as a result of the pandemic.

The data collected will help guide the services and assistance programs needed, to support post-secondary students during and after the pandemic.

The deadline to take the survey is May 1st.

You can link to it here.