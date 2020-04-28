Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

British Columbia is expanding its COVID-19 testing strategy.

It now includes anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild.

While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test.

COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:

fever,

chills,

cough,

shortness of breath,

sore throat,

painful swallowing,

stuffy or runny nose,

loss of sense of smell,

headache,

muscle aches,

fatigue, and

loss of appetite

At this time, any doctor or nurse can order a test for a patient with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms.

If you don’t have a doctor, you can call Island Health’s Call Centre at 1-844-901-8442 to be assessed to determine if you need testing (with the exception of residents in the Mt. Waddington region, who should call 250-902-6091).

Appointments for COVID-19 testing must be pre-booked through a primary care provider or Island Health’s Call Centre. Testing sites are unable to accommodate unscheduled or walk-in visits.

Find a testing site, also known as a collection centre, at a location near you.

Island Health asks you to not go to a hospital emergency department seeking COVID-19 testing. However, if you have a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Read more about symptoms, testing and isolation.

For more information, visit the BCCDC webpage on COVID-19 testing.