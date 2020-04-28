Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced another 55 COVID19-related cases in BC, bringing the total to 2,053.

The outbreaks at Superior Poultry Processors and United Poultry continue, as the active cases stand at 46, and 34 respectively.

Ninety-four people are hospitalized, 37 are in intensive care, and there is no change in the number of people who have fully recovered from Coronavirus, as the number is still 1,190.

There are two additional deaths in the province, bringing the death toll to 105.

The outbreak at the Mission federal prison continues, as there are now 132 confirmed cases, 120 of which are inmates.

There are three more confirmed cases on Vancouver Island, the total here now stands at 118.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 913

Vancouver Coastal Health – 803

Interior Health – 168

Island Health – 118

Northern Health – 42