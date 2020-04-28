The province estimates it will take more than 700 million dollars in upgrades to recommission the Island Rail Corridor.

It took a very long time, but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is out with its assessment, which includes in-depth track and bridge assessments.

These assessments will be used to inform future decisions on investments into the corridor, owned by the Island Corridor Foundation.

The assessment involved railway industry experts, to make sure a complete and accurate picture of the infrastructure was taken into account, from ties and track to grade crossings and bridges.

CEO of the Island Corridor Foundation, Larry Stevenson said in a statement that, “We are pleased the Corridor Assessment has now been completed and has been released to the public.”

He added that the ICF didn’t participate in the preparation of the report and will be in a better position to comment on the announcement once the assessment has been reviewed in detail.

The entire length of the decommissioned E & N rail line was assessed, from Victoria to Courtenay, from Parksville to Port Alberni and Wellcox Spur and Wellcox Yard near Nanaimo.