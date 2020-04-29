Education minister Rob Fleming spoke during a press conference on April 28th. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

There’s no firm date set on exactly when students will be heading back to classes.

In a press conference yesterday, education minister Rob Fleming said the province is taking a cautious approach.

He said many sectors in the province are starting to plan for the future, including the education sector.

“We will continue taking direction from the provincial health officer, from the premier and cabinet, on when and how, schools would be able to increase the number of students receiving in-class instruction, and what a phased approach, can look like.”

Fleming added that the ministry is looking at a number of possible scenarios, including resuming some in-class instruction “in a controlled and measured way for the future.”

He cited New Zealand, which resumes classes today, adding that the province is monitoring and learning from places like that and other jurisdictions.

“This will help us here in British Columbia inform an evidence-based plan for B.C. which minimizes the risk of COVID-19 transmission, when the conditions are appropriate,” Fleming said.

He later said, “We will return to regular school life down the road and that road will be shorter and sooner, if we continue to act together, and act now with measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

BC Schools closed March 17th because of the pandemic.