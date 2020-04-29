Three people have been arrested on drug trafficking and firearms-related charges in the Greater Victoria area.

West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit executed three search warrants at three properties in Sooke, Saanich, and Langford recently.

Investigators conducted surveillance and gathered evidence of drug trafficking at these properties and they believe these residences were used in a sophisticated multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring.

Police seized 25 firearms, including a pistol with a silencer, a sawed-off shotgun, and a fully loaded restricted AK-15 style rifle.

More than $9,000 dollars in cash, packaged, ready to sell cocaine, two vehicles, soft and hard body armour, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and prohibited magazines were also seized.

The investigation is ongoing.