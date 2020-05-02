Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says you can thank doctors by continuing to help flatten the curve this weekend.

Friday was National Physicians Day and Dr. Henry suggests people “honour and protect them by doing all we can to continue to flatten the curve.”

She says when we are outside this weekend, “think of them and always keep a safe physical distance from those around you. Be 100 per cent committed to keeping our firewall strong.”

Dr. Henry announced 33 new COVID-19 cases in BC on Friday afternoon.

There are now 2145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased by one to 121.

To date, 1357 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

One new death brought the total in BC to 112.

So far, just over 86,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

BC’s Provincial Health Officer we should take the time to recognize the dedication and contributions of doctors, medical laboratory professionals and all other health-care workers: “the people whose responsibility it is to care for all of us.”