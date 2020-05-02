Stage one water restrictions in effect in the Cowichan Valley. Sharon Vanhouwe, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and member municipalities have coordinated water use restrictions across the region.

The City of Duncan stage one watering restrictions are now in effect and under these restrictions, odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered dates and even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered dates.

The watering window is between 7-9 am or 7-9 pm.

Only under stage one can people planting a new lawn or engaging in large landscaping projects apply for a garden irrigation permit.

That permit would allow watering outside of the normal stage one restriction times.