The Shawnigan Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding a distinct boat trailer that was recently stolen from the Mason’s Beach area near Renfrew Road.

It’s believed that the boat trailer was taken sometime on the evening of April 28 or the morning of April 29.

The owner of the boat trailer says its a very rare trailer and the only one of its kind in the Cowichan Valley and would be easy to identify.

Those responsible for this theft would have needed a large vehicle and a special hitch to take the trailer.

The licence plate number is 81017U.

Anyone with information about this boat trailer is asked to call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514, their local police detachment, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.