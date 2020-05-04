Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an additional 53 cases of COVID19 in BC, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 2,224 cases.

This was the first update since Saturday and from Saturday to Sunday, there were 34 new cases, and from Sunday to Monday, there were 19.

There have been three additional deaths since Saturday, bringing the death toll in the province to 117.

There has been one new case of Vancouver Island, bringing the total to 124.

Seventy-seven people are hospitalized, 20 are in intensive care, and 1,417 people have fully recovered from Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,027

Vancouver Coastal Health – 845

Interior Health – 177

Island Health – 124

Northern Health – 51