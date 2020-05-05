The wet weather has been great for the Cowichan River, and Cowichan Lake is ten cubic metres a second (cms) over full capacity.

At the current water level, Catalyst, who owns the Cowichan Weir, was required to come off control of the weir.

With the sun in the forecast for the rest of the week, the warmer weather is melting the snowpack, which is helping to sustain the high river flows.

Ramping down river flow from the current level of 50 cubic metres a second to the seasonal target of 15 cubic metres a second can only happen as the lake level goes down.

The fastest the ramping down of river flows can occur is at three cms per day and that’s important for fish and fish habitat in the Cowichan watershed.