Need the latest information on wildfires?

There’s an app for that.

The official BC Wildfire Service mobile app is now available. It will provide real-time wildfire information and an interactive map. The app allows for customization to display fire-related data that a user chooses.

The wildfire app is designed to give the public, media, and stakeholders access to consistent, accurate, and timely wildfire information throughout the province.

Users can view the latest updates and also the latest advisories about area restrictions, evacuation alerts and orders, and things such as open burning bans.

The BC Wildfire Service mobile app also has a “Near Me” function that lets people only receive updates and advisories with a 50-kilometre radius of their current location.

The app features a function that allows people to report a fire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a fire. The app will automatically generate map co-ordinates of the location which Wildfire Reporting Centre staff will ask for when taking the report.

The app is available for Android smartphones and iPhones.