A new poll shows says Canadians are comfortable with the federal government’s pace in moving toward relaxing restrictions.

However, Canadians are not as eager as Americans to move quickly toward a re-opening of the economy.

Leger’s latest survey about COVID-19, conducted in partnership with the Association for Canadian Studies, reveal s that more than three-in-five, or 64-percent of Canadians think the federal government should maintain the pace at which it is relaxing social distancing and self-isolation measures.

Americans are approximately twice as likely as Canadians to think their state and federal government should accelerate that pace.

Sixteen-percent of Canadians would not be comfortable with the government lifting restrictions on workplace and leisure activities until there is a COVID-19 vaccine available.

BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says many people are concerned that BC is not moving quickly enough to re-open the province and just as many are worried that moving too quickly “will set us back to untenable levels” of COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warn that until there is a vaccine available for everybody, COVID-19 will remain in the province and our “new normal” must be to protect our health and well-being.