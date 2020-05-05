Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced just eight new cases of COVID19 in BC, the cumulative total is now 2,232.

While the number of new cases is low, there are four additional deaths, three in the Fraser Health region and one in Vancouver Coastal Health; the death toll is now 121.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, as the total is still 124.

Seventy-eight people are hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care, and 1,472 have fully recovered from Coronavirus, as 55 more recoveries have been declared since yesterday’s update.

The first outbreak at a long-term or assisted living facility in the province, the Lynn Valley Care Home has been declared over, along with 16 other outbreaks.

There are 442 confirmed cases at long-term care or assisted-living facilities throughout the province.

There are 134 cases at the federal prison in Mission, 121 of those involve inmates.

There are seven new cases at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, one new case at Superior Poultry, the total stands at 55, and 35 at United Poultry.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,031

Vancouver Coastal Health – 849

Interior Health – 177

Island Health – 124

Northern Health – 51