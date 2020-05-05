A compactor, estimated at a value of $2,500 dollars has been destroyed in an arson case and the Nanaimo RCMP is investigating.

The construction equipment was at the children’s playground at Maffeo Sutton Park and occurred late Saturday morning.

The suspects also messed with fuel filters on an excavator, but it didn’t sustain any permanent damage.

No connection has been made between these incidents and those at the Circle K convenience store.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.