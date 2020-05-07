Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The provincial government is going to allow elective surgeries to resume this month.

Between now and the 15th of the month there will be patient outreach, consultations, and pre-screening.

On May 18th, some elective surgeries will resume.

There will then be an increase in capacity over a four week period to bring procedures to near-normal levels.

As of June 15th, all operating rooms are expected to be working at full capacity.

BC Premier John Horgan says it has now been determined that elective surgeries can resume safely.

Horgan says thousands of people are waiting for surgery and it has been difficult for them and their families.

However, he says postponing elective surgeries helped flatten the curve in new COVID-19 infections.

The province estimates that by May 18th, an estimated 30-thousand non-urgent surgeries that were scheduled will have been postponed or left on a wait-list.

In addition, 24-thousand British Columbians may be waiting to get their names on the elective surgery list.

For more information read the BC Government’s Surgical Renewal document.