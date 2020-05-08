SPECIAL REPORT: Exclusive Interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with BC Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Testing Rate in BC
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Protecting Long-term care facilities and one-on-one visits
- Easing of restrictions
- Elective Surgeries
- BC Cases compared to the rest of Canada
- Comparing factual COVID-19 information to false information
