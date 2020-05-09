It’s Mothers Day on Sunday, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say the best gift you can give mom is her health: “If your mother is older, awaiting surgery or has an underlying illness, celebrate at a safe distance.” Avoid any close physical contact, “unless your mother is in your immediate household.”

They say that on this Mother’s Day, “we can all do something special for our mothers, whether they are near or far, in your household bubble or not.”

As the weekend is upon us, travelling anywhere increases the likelihood of making people an unintentional carrier for COVID-19 and personal travel needs to be minimized, wherever possible

Dr. Henry says there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia as of Friday, for a total of 2,315 cases. Of those people who currently have the virus, 73 are hospitalized and 20 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

For the Vancouver Island Health region, due to an error in Thursday’s numbers, the number of cases for Vancouver Island was lowered to 125.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 127 deaths in British Columbia.

One-thousand-five-hundred-and-79 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix say, “lets continue to stand together in spirit as we stay apart and move forward together.”