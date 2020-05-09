The COVID19 pandemic has provided everyone in BC challenges in some way, shape, or form.

Families with a loved one in assisted-living or long-term care homes are more stressed, as these facilities have been the epicentre of the outbreaks.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said it’s too soon to allow face-to-face visits with family members at these types of facilities, but she’s hopeful the time will come in the next few months.

“We’re not at the point yet where it’s safe to let people come into those care homes, we need to continue to protect both the workers, but particularly our seniors and Elders in care homes,” said Henry.

“We’re working on plans for how we can do that in a safe way over the coming weeks and I would see, as we go into the summer for sure, that we’ll be able to have more family visits and family support for people in care homes,” said Henry.

Premier John Horgan said the province is going to loosen some restrictions by the May long weekend, including the increased size of gatherings, too between two and six people.

There are no new outbreaks at assisted-living or long-term care facilities, while 16 facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.