The body of a 33-year-old Duncan man has been recovered from Cowichan Lake, near the 17-kilometre mark of a logging road west of Youbou.

RCMP officers received a call about vehicle tracks leaving the road, going over an embankment, and into Cowichan Lake.

Youbou Volunteer Fire Rescue attended the scene, used an emergency boat and underwater camera, and located a blue Toyota van with a man inside.

Lake Cowichan RCMP is asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the blue Toyota van on the logging road, between May 5 and 6 to contact the detachment at 250-749-6668.