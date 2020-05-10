River Road Closed Monday, Detours Available
River Road/Chemainus Road Construction. Supplied by North Cowichan.
River Road between Chemainus Road and Front Street in Chemainus is closed today.
The major construction project includes a roundabout at the intersection of River Road and Chemainus Road, landscaping, parking, and protected bike lanes.
Crews are replacing a water main between 7 am and 7 pm and detour routes are available along Front Street and Chemainus Road between River Road and Henry Road.
Expect delays, as single-lane alternating traffic will be a reality.
Flaggers will be on site.