River Road between Chemainus Road and Front Street in Chemainus is closed today.

The major construction project includes a roundabout at the intersection of River Road and Chemainus Road, landscaping, parking, and protected bike lanes.

Crews are replacing a water main between 7 am and 7 pm and detour routes are available along Front Street and Chemainus Road between River Road and Henry Road.

Expect delays, as single-lane alternating traffic will be a reality.

Flaggers will be on site.