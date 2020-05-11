As of this morning, COVID-19 has infected just under 70,000 Canadians resulting in nearly 5,000 deaths. As the number of cases increases so does the country’s recoveries, totaling 32,400 Canadians or about 47-percent of Canada’s caseload.

Canada’s top doctor says labs across Canada have tested over 1.1-million people for COVID-19 with about six-percent testing positive. Dr. Theresa Tam says the past week saw an average of 26,000 Canadians tested daily.

Tam marked the beginning of National Nursing Week acknowledging the exceptional services provided by nurses nation-wide. She says their impact goes far beyond health services, from education to the development of standards and guidelines and the delivery of public health programs like vaccinations and infection prevention control.

Tam invited Canadians to join in a universal thank you to healthcare heroes nation-wide Tuesday at 7 p.m.(Eastern Time). She says, “Shine a light in a window for all nurses on Tuesday night to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale who revolutionized the field of nursing by implementing hand-washing and hygiene practices that saved countless lives by preventing the spread of life-threatening infections.”