A 20-year-old man was stabbed somewhere between Cedar Road and downtown Nanaimo recently.

The man was reportedly walking down the road when he was approached by a man on a BMX bike.

The suspect on the bike demanded personal items from the victim, leading to a struggle, and while on the ground, the victim was injured.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, dressed in black and he was wearing a bandana over the lower part of his face.

The victim walked to an area hospital to get treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.