The Halalt First Nation has purchased two commercial properties.

Crofton Corners is a business and residential complex. and Chemainus River Storage is a commercial business.

Both are on traditional Halalt territory and adjacent to the present First Nation site.

Funding for the purchases came from the provincial government.

Halalt First Nation Chief James Thomas says the “transfer of these lands is more than an economic opportunity. It’s a commitment that this government is serious about reconciliation with Halalt and going all the way with us toward a treaty.”

The properties are located on a well-travelled route between Crofton and Chemainus and the Salt Spring Island ferry terminal and will allow for new economic opportunities.

Halalt First Nation Purchased Cofton Corners for $1.05 million and Chemainus River Storage for $1.17 million.