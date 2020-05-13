The woman involved in the fatal head-on collision on the Malahat on June 10, 2018, is facing six charges connected to an accident near Aspen Road.

31-year-old Sara Thomas is facing charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, causing an accident resulting in death, causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Thomas’ black minivan was travelling northbound when it hit an SUV heading the other way in a 60 kilometre an hour construction speed zone.

The driver of the SUV, David Tilley, a 46-year-old Vancouver man was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thomas was also taken to hospital and police believed she was impaired at the time of the incident.

She is scheduled to appear in Duncan provincial court on May 19.