A man and a woman won’t face charges after police responded to a call about the duo having a firearm in their possession.

The firearm was a replica UZI-style pellet gun, but police responded to a potentially high-risk call with their guns drawn.

A 48-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested, but upon a search of the vehicle, RCMP officers determined the gun was a replica.

The duo cooperated with RCMP and apologized.

The gun will be destroyed.