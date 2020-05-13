Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced an additional 16 COVID19 cases in BC and one additional death.

We now have 2,376 cases and the death toll is now at 132.

There are 385 active COVID19 cases in the province, 59 people are hospitalized, and 14 are in intensive care.

Eighteen hundred 59 people have recovered for the virus, there are no new community outbreaks and 20 outbreaks are a reality in the healthcare system.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 125.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,137

Vancouver Coastal Health – 877

Interior Health – 180

Island Health – 125

Northern Health – 57