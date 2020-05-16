With provincial parks now open for day use, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says people can spend a day in a nearby park and stay close to home this weekend.

She describes it as away to put safe social interaction ‘rules’ into action.

Dr Henry says there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the the province, for a total of 2,407 cases.

There are no new cases are reported in the Vancouver Island Health region, which has recorded 126, with only one person still in hospital on the island.

Of the people who have tested positive in BC, 1,908 have recovered and no longer need to isolate.

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in the province for a total of 140.

Dr. Henry and Provincial Health Minster Adrian Dix say, “From the start of this pandemic, British Columbians have demonstrated incredible compassion and care for our health-care workers, seniors, Elders and our communities.

“The result has been the flattening of our curve.”