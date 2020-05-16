The Cowichan School District will do another survey of parent and student needs as it prepares for the partial resumption of in-class instruction.

The province has announced that parents will have the option of sending their children to school on a part-time basis beginning in June.

School District 79 Chair Candace Spilsbury says the survey will help them understand the needs of families as staff prepare to offer in-class instruction.

Spilsbury says the survey will help them plan the path forward in great detail, “and ensure we are making decisions that will provide the best outcome for our community.”

The provincial government says parents will be able send to their children back to class on a part-time basis this school year, with the goal of returning to full-time classes in September 2020.

Spilsbury says the district has been doing “transition planning for just such an eventuality.”

The Cowichan School Board created an Ad Hoc committee to work on the resumption of in-class instruction and will be looking closely at the provincial announcement to see what it means for Cowichan district schools.

The province says the return to the classrooms will begin on a part time basis to control the number of students attending each day.

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students will spend about half their instructional time in class, perhaps on alternating days, while grades 6 to 12 will go to school about one day a week.

Children of essential service workers and students needing additional support will have the option to attend school full time.

Families that decide not to send their children to class will be allowed to continue learning from home.

The Cowichan School District will begin the survey early next week.