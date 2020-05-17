Nanaimo RCMP is investigating an assault on a trail near Glen Oaks Drive and Timbercrest Way.

On Thursday, there was an unprovoked attack on a 74-year-old man who was out walking his dog.

The victim was walking his dog along the path when a 72-year-old man and his dog approached.

The victim told the suspect that he should have his dog on a leash, resulting in the suspect punching the man in the face, before he left swearing and threatening the 74-year-old victim.

The suspect is 72-years-old and is described as being white, has a medium height and build, and a white mustache.

The victim said the suspect was wearing green boots and was walking a black shaggy dog.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.