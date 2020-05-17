A Snowbird jet taking part in a cross Canada tour has crashed in Kamloops.

The Royal Canadian Air Force confirms that one member of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained injuries.

The air force says that all primary family members of those involved have be contacted.

The Snowbirds were in the B.C. interior as part of their cross Canada tour to lift public spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing a large boom was heard and reports say the pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed in front of a home.

The Snowbirds changed their flight path as bad weather and low cloud cover in the mountain passes had forced them to change direction to Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.