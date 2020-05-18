The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we connect and that includes how North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers teach kids about bike safety.

Constable Carlie McCann recently met with grade two students from the Cowichan Valley, via Zoom, while Corporal Jean Gelderblom and Inspector Chris Bear demonstrated the proper use of bike helmets, hand signals, and safe riding practices.

McCann, Gelderblom, and Bear remind everyone to share the road, watch for cyclists, and talk to your kids about safe cycling habits.

Wearing a properly fitting helmet, following the rules of the road, wearing high visibility clothing, and being cautious of your surroundings will help keep cyclists safe.