Tired of being cooped up?

Effective today, gyms, fitness centres, yoga studios, or similar personal training facilities are opening up again with heightened safety measures.

The order to close all gyms went into effect on April 2, but it is being rescinded, but these facilities must meet provincial safety requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID19.

Guidance for facility operators and for the public, relating to gyms and other similar facilities is now available at the Island Health website.

More COVID19 information is available here.