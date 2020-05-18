One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash five kilometres southwest of Spruston Road and eight kilometres up McKay Road.

The incident happened on May 12 at approximately 6:25 pm and the Jeep Cherokee the man was driving rolled a number of times.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating, but due to the preliminary nature of the investigation, no further details have been released.

The vehicle will undergo an inspection and according to Vancouver Island RCMP Spokesperson Chris Manseau, drugs and alcohol aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash.