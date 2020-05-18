A motel in Duncan has been evacuated after an explosive device was found inside.

The North Cowichan RCMP says it responded to a call for assistance at the Falcon Nest Motel on York Street.

While executing a search warrant, officers found an improvised explosive device.

The motel has been evacuated and the RCMP is now awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad from the Lower Mainland.

Police tape is up around the motel and people are asked to stay away from the area.

No further details are being released at this time.