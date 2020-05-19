It’s still too early to tell if we will experience a drought during the hot summer months, but the numbers indicate that the Cowichan watershed is in good shape right now.

Cowichan Lake is at full capacity and the flow from the lake is at 17 cubic metres a second, the current minimum authorized river flow is 15 cms.

With the wet weather in the forecast, Manager of Environment at Catalyst Paper, Brian Houle wouldn’t be surprised if the water level stayed above 15 cubic metres a second.

The more encouraging news is the fact that the snowpack has as much snow as last year had, total.

A flow of 15 cms would be sustainable through the end of the fisheries flow window, which ends June 15.