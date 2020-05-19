One Man in Hospital Following Crash in Langford
White F-150 hits rocks wall. Supplied by West Shore RCMP.
The driver of an F150 truck is in hospital following an accident in the early afternoon Monday.
West Shore RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision at McCallum Road and Cavalcade Terrace in Langford.
Investigators have determined that the truck was traveling on McCallum Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lane, went over a sidewalk, hit a maple tree, and crashed into a rock wall on the front lawn of a nearby home.
The home was in the 800-hundred block of McCallum Road.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and police located a small number of narcotics and are investigating whether impairment was a factor in this incident.
The driver was the only person injured in the crash and police found the person unresponsive.