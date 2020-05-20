The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP says a driver recently received a hefty fine for being caught speeding at one-hundred kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit.

At about 3:30 am on the morning on May 19th, RCMP was doing traffic enforcement along the Trans Canada highway near Cowichan Bay Road in Duncan.

They spotted a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and an officer’s radar unit clocked the driver at 180-kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre zone.

The driver got a fine of nearly five-hundred dollars and three points on his driver’s licence.

The RCMP also says officers are required to impound a vehicle travelling 40 kilometres or more over the speed limit for seven days at the owner’s expense.