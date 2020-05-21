If you want to check your personal health records online, you can now use the internet to sign up remotely for Island Health’s My Health patient portal.

My Health offers people across the island easier access to their digital records, which helps to reduce unnecessary visits to health facilities.

For more information on getting access visit www.islandhealth.ca/myhealth

More than five-thousand people have signed up for MyHealth since December of 2019.

Island Health says a survey of nearly one-thousand users found that the portal is having a meaningful and positive impact.