Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham (BC Government Flickr Page)

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • How the agriculture sector has changed since COVID-19
  • Meat and poultry processing plants impacted during the pandemic
  • Getting beef products to market in a timely fashion
  • Limiting the purchase of meat and other products at grocery stores
  • Farmers Markets
  • How farmers and ranchers living in rural areas maintain physical distancing and other measures

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: