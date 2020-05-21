The Canadian Armed Forces is reporting 28 members sent to help in Ontario and Quebec long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

1,700 CAF members were deployed nearly a month ago today at the request of the provinces’ premiers to help in homes that were overwhelmed with outbreaks. Twelve cases are in Ontario and 16 are in Quebec.

In total there are now 28 members of the CAF reported to have the virus, a jump from last week’s overall total of only five cases across both provinces.