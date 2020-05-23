The Cowichan Valley School District is busy preparing for the resumption of in-class instruction in June.

As parents consider whether to send their children back to school part time, or continue to receive instruction online, District 79 Board Chair Candace Spilsbury hopes to alleviate any concerns they may have.

Spilsbury says, “no matter what decision families make, whether to come to school or stay close to home, our District will support their learners.”

She assures parents that all schools are safe to open and ready welcome the students who are choosing to come back in June, “we know it is safe to bring our learners back to school.”

The district says custodians have worked hard to implement new cleaning and safety protocols from BC Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC.

Next week, staff from the schools will work to localize stage three of BC’s Education Restart plan, creating a ‘made in Cowichan’ response.

The plans will be shared with families as they are finalized.

Spilsbury thanks parents for their “continued adaptability and understanding as we travel this road together.”

She says, “we know there is work to be done, and the Board of Education is fully supporting our community as we navigate this transition back into class.”