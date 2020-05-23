A grade eight student in the Cowichan Valley School district has finished at the top in a very challenging national academic competition.

Ryan Hill of Quamichan School was awarded top place for BC in the Canadian Scholastic Achievement League Scholastic Challenge 2020.

The Scholastic Challenge tests students’ problem-solving skills and knowledge in all academic areas.

More than seven-thousand students from across Canada wrote the test this year.

Robyn Gray, Superintendent of School District 79 says, “the planning, preparation, and study that went into this result should be celebrated by our community.”

The Scholastic Challenge is an enrichment opportunity offered to Grade 6 and 8 students across Canada every year.