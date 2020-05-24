Island Health is extending the temporary appointment of Susan Abermann as the administrator at the Nanaimo Seniors Village.

Abermann was recommended by Medical Health Officer Dr. Paul Hasselback and after reviewing those recommendations, the Island Health board extended the appointment to July 31st, as least.

Part of Hasselback’s recommendation was based on significant progress toward meeting legislated standards of care at Nanaimo Seniors Village and improvements were evident in areas like staffing, care planning, and wound care.

Abermann’s appointment may be extended again after the current term ends on the last day of July.

The Nanaimo Seniors Village is a 150-bed long-term care facility, operated by Pacific Reach Seniors Housing Management, operating as West Coast Seniors Housing Management.

Of the 150 beds, Island Health funds 134 of them.