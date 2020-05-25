A volunteer organization in the Cowichan Valley that provides nutrition to students in need is being recognized for its contributions.

Nourish Cowichan has been chosen by the BC Principals and Vice Principals Association for a Partnership Award as one of “five remarkable groups and individuals” making a difference in their local public schools.

Association President David DeRosa says it’s a way for educators to acknowledge those groups and people who are doing “amazing work on behalf of their communities for their kids.”

The group started out in 2017 to provide meals to children in need at local schools, the maternity clinic at Cowichan District Hospital, and three local daycares.

Nourish Cowichan now operates three school kitchens and has more than 50 volunteers who deliver healthy meals to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to do well in school through good nutrition.

DeRosa says, “the organizational capacity to sustain that is something that we really appreciate and wanted to recognize.”

He says what really caught their attention was that “Nourish Cowichan understands the connection between learning and nutritious food.”

Each year, the BC Principals and Vice-Principals Association recognizes groups and individuals that are making a difference over time through projects that benefit local schools.