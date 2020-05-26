Tomorrow, the Chemainus Public Market is hosting an outdoor market, starting at 9 am.

The market goes in the Chemainus Public Market parking lot and is meant to ramp up excitement among local residents about the market.

It provides inside vendors with the chance to showcase what customers can expect.

Physical distancing protocols set out by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be followed, as only 15 tablespaces will be available.

There will be crowd control.