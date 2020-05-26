There are eleven new cases of COVID19 in BC since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,541.

For the first time in a while, there are no new deaths and the death toll is still at 161.

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 127.

There are 258 active cases in the province, including 37 people who have been hospitalized, seven are in intensive care.

There are 2,122 people who have recovered from COVID19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported that there are 15 active outbreaks and one in acute-care.

There are no new healthcare-related outbreaks.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,261

Vancouver Coastal Health – 897

Interior Health – 194

Island Health – 127

Northern Health – 62