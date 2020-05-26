As the BC restart continues, some local gyms are back open with heightened cleaning protocols and physical distancing measures.

Snap Fitness in Duncan had to take some cardio equipment out to ensure physical distancing measures were followed.

Club Manager Dominique Matthews said there are very strict cleaning standards in place.

“We have sanitation when you enter and as you leave and then throughout the club, we have more hand sanitizers,” said Matthews. “We do have a cleaning protocol as the numbers come in, they have a sanitizer that we give them, it’s wiped down before and after every machine, the staff is cleaning too.”

Matthews said a maximum of 15 people can work out at the gym at one time, for 60 minutes.

“Reduced club capacity to 15 people, so there’s an online booking and they have 60 minutes time slots to book,” said Matthews.

Pre-pandemic, Snap Fitness was open 24-hours a day, now the hours have been reduced and are available on our website.

Club hours:

Weekdays – 8-11 am, 2-8 pm

Weekends – 10 am – 2 pm