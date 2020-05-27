Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites are reopening Monday. Supplied by Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites Facebook page.

Starting on Monday, 29 of the 48 national parks in the country are reopening, including two on Vancouver Island.

Effective, June 1, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site in Colwood are opening on a limited basis.

Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse will offer limited access to visitor facilities and services, and all visits are self-guided.

Camping, interpretive programming, and events are all suspended until further notice.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino is also reopening.

This destination on Vancouver Island’s west coast includes Long Beach, the Broken Group Islands, and the West Coast Trail.