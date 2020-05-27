“The state of emergency has been extended for an additional two weeks.”

Premier John Horgan made that history-making announcement earlier today, as the state of emergency, resulting from the COVID19 pandemic, is now the longest in provincial history.

This is the fifth time the state of emergency has been extended and Horgan said British Columbians need to remain vigilant in taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“As we turn the dial up and increase our social and economic activity it’s important to make sure that we don’t lose sight of the objectives that we, as a province, collectively embarked upon some two months ago,” said Horgan.

Horgan said, “In fact, it was ten weeks ago that we announced the first public state of emergency, and adding two additional weeks makes this the longest period in BC’s history where emergency orders have been in place.”

“People will remember back to 2017, the horrific fire season that year led to ten weeks of emergency status in the province and we are now exceeding that with no likely end in sight,” said Horgan.

It was also announced that MLA’s throughout the province will return to the legislature in Victoria on June 22, some physically and others will join in a virtual capacity.